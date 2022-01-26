Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norris lifts UC Santa Barbara past CS Northridge 72-45

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miles Norris had a career-high 31 points as UC Santa Barbara romped past Cal State Northridge 72-45 on Tuesday night.

Norris hit 11 of 13 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Amadou Sow had 17 points for UC Santa Barbara (8-7, 1-3 Big West Conference), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Calvin Wishart added six rebounds.

Cal State Northridge totaled 13 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Elijah Hardy had 13 points for the Matadors (5-13, 1-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Darius Beane added 10 points. Fidelis Okereke had 12 rebounds.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea