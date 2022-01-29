North Alabama 71, Kennesaw St. 58

NORTH ALABAMA (9-12)

Chatman 2-4 3-4 7, Forrest 2-5 0-0 4, Blackmon 1-4 2-2 4, Brim 4-16 0-1 9, Ortiz 8-13 2-3 21, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Soucie 4-7 0-0 9, Howell 5-7 0-0 12, Momar Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-10 71.

KENNESAW ST. (9-11)

Robinson 3-11 1-3 7, Burden 1-5 5-9 7, Rodgers 1-7 0-0 2, Stroud 3-7 1-4 8, C.Youngblood 5-11 2-2 13, Peterson 3-6 0-0 6, Jennings 1-1 0-1 2, Moultrie 4-6 0-0 9, Reddish 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-55 11-21 58.

Halftime_North Alabama 39-27. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 8-20 (Ortiz 3-6, Howell 2-4, Soucie 1-1, Brim 1-4, Brown 1-4, Blackmon 0-1), Kennesaw St. 3-12 (Moultrie 1-2, Stroud 1-2, C.Youngblood 1-4, Burden 0-1, Rodgers 0-3). Rebounds_North Alabama 31 (Brim 8), Kennesaw St. 37 (C.Youngblood 8). Assists_North Alabama 9 (Brim 5), Kennesaw St. 11 (Rodgers 3). Total Fouls_North Alabama 14, Kennesaw St. 11. A_1,194 (4,600).

