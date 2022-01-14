North Alabama plays Central Arkansas following Ortiz’s 20-point performance

North Alabama Lions (8-8, 1-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-11, 2-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Daniel Ortiz scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 76-75 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Sugar Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Central Arkansas is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions have gone 1-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is the ASUN leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 6.3.

The Sugar Bears and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darious Hall is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

C.J. Brim is averaging 9.8 points for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

