North Carolina 100, NC State 80

NC STATE (10-11)

Dowuona 1-2 1-2 3, Hellems 9-17 2-2 25, Morsell 3-6 0-0 7, Seabron 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 10-21 11-13 34, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 2-2 7, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Pass 0-2 2-2 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 18-21 80.

NORTH CAROLINA (15-6)

Manek 6-8 0-0 17, Bacot 5-10 8-10 18, Davis 6-8 2-4 17, Love 6-16 5-5 21, Black 2-4 0-0 5, Walton 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 3-5 1-2 8, Styles 3-4 0-1 6, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, Farris 1-1 0-0 2, Landry 0-0 0-0 0, Lebo 0-0 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 34-62 17-24 100.

Halftime_North Carolina 56-31. 3-Point Goals_NC State 10-25 (Hellems 5-9, Smith 3-9, Morsell 1-1, Allen 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Pass 0-2), North Carolina 15-27 (Manek 5-7, Love 4-6, Davis 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Black 1-3, Walton 1-4, Bacot 0-1). Rebounds_NC State 27 (Hellems 7), North Carolina 35 (Bacot 13). Assists_NC State 9 (Hayes 3), North Carolina 17 (Love 5). Total Fouls_NC State 17, North Carolina 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.