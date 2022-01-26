North Carolina 58, Boston College 47

BOSTON COLLEGE (8-10)

Bickerstaff 3-10 0-0 7, Karnik 4-8 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 1-7 2-2 4, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, Zackery 3-11 0-2 6, Post 4-8 2-2 10, Galloway 1-7 2-2 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 6-8 47.

NORTH CAROLINA (14-6)

Manek 2-8 2-2 7, Bacot 1-10 4-6 6, Davis 4-9 4-4 13, Love 5-17 4-6 16, Black 2-3 3-4 8, Walton 1-4 3-3 6, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-55 20-25 58.

Halftime_North Carolina 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 1-16 (Bickerstaff 1-3, Jones 0-1, Langford 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2, Post 0-2, Zackery 0-3, Galloway 0-4), North Carolina 6-17 (Love 2-4, Black 1-1, Walton 1-2, Manek 1-4, Davis 1-5, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Boston College 37 (Bickerstaff 17), North Carolina 41 (Bacot 18). Assists_Boston College 5 (Bickerstaff, Karnik, Ashton-Langford, Zackery, Post 1), North Carolina 7 (Black 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 19, North Carolina 11. A_17,237 (21,750).

