North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68

VIRGINIA TECH (10-8)
Aluma 7-15 4-4 19, Mutts 8-15 1-4 18, Alleyne 4-8 0-0 10, Cattoor 4-9 2-3 13, Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Pedulla 2-5 0-0 4, Maddox 1-2 0-0 2, N’Guessan 0-0 0-0 0, Haynes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-11 68.
NORTH CAROLINA (12-6)
Manek 5-12 1-2 15, Bacot 7-19 0-0 14, Davis 3-9 9-10 16, Love 5-14 7-9 20, Black 3-5 3-3 11, McKoy 0-3 2-2 2, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, P.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 22-26 78.
Halftime_North Carolina 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-18 (Cattoor 3-6, Alleyne 2-4, Aluma 1-2, Mutts 1-3, Murphy 0-1, Pedulla 0-2), North Carolina 10-25 (Manek 4-8, Love 3-8, Black 2-4, Davis 1-4, McKoy 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 29 (Mutts 10), North Carolina 42 (Bacot 19). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Murphy, Pedulla 4), North Carolina 13 (Love 5). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 21, North Carolina 14.
