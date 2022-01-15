North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

GEORGIA TECH (7-8)

K.Moore 2-3 1-2 5, Coleman 1-6 0-0 2, Devoe 1-5 0-0 2, Sturdivant 2-5 2-2 6, Usher 9-16 3-3 22, Smith 7-11 1-4 16, Maxwell 0-6 0-0 0, Gigiberia 2-3 0-2 4, Kelly 2-3 0-0 5, J.Moore 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-59 8-14 65.

NORTH CAROLINA (11-4)

Manek 4-10 1-1 11, Bacot 10-16 9-9 29, Davis 8-11 1-2 21, Love 4-10 3-4 14, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Garcia 0-4 4-4 4, McKoy 1-2 1-1 3, Walton 1-3 0-0 2, Styles 0-3 0-0 0, Dunn 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 19-21 88.

Halftime_North Carolina 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-14 (Smith 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Usher 1-3, Sturdivant 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Devoe 0-2, Maxwell 0-3), North Carolina 9-25 (Davis 4-6, Love 3-5, Manek 2-5, Black 0-1, Garcia 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Bacot 0-2, Styles 0-2, Walton 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 24 (Usher 7), North Carolina 41 (Bacot 12). Assists_Georgia Tech 10 (Usher, Smith 3), North Carolina 20 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 20, North Carolina 15.

