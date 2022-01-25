North Carolina hosts Boston College after Love’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts the Boston College Eagles after Caleb Love scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 78-68 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.1.

The Eagles are 3-5 in ACC play. Boston College is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 91-65 on Jan. 2. Love scored 22 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.8 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Brevin Galloway is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.5 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

