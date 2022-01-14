North Carolina hosts Georgia Tech after Bacot’s 29-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Armando Bacot scored 29 points in North Carolina’s 74-58 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-0 at home. North Carolina is 10-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last meeting on Dec. 5. RJ Davis scored 23 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Bacot is shooting 62.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Michael Devoe is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

