North Dakota visits South Dakota following Igbanugo’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-17, 0-8 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-8, 5-4 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Ethan Igbanugo scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 96-61 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Coyotes are 8-3 in home games. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 2.5.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-8 in conference play. North Dakota is third in the Summit with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Coyotes won the last matchup 75-68 on Jan. 11. Mason Archambault scored 19 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15.2 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Bentiu Panoam is averaging 6.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

