North Florida 93, Cent. Arkansas 74

CENT. ARKANSAS (6-13)

Chatham 7-12 0-0 14, Cooper 2-7 0-2 6, Hunter 4-12 8-8 17, Hall 3-8 3-4 9, Klintman 1-7 0-0 3, Baker 3-7 3-3 10, Kayouloud 7-12 0-0 15, Olowokere 0-4 0-0 0, Cato 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 14-17 74.

NORTH FLORIDA (5-16)

Hendricksen 4-17 2-2 12, Parker 3-8 0-1 6, Hicklen 7-13 4-5 24, Placer 10-18 0-0 24, James 2-3 0-0 4, Adedoyin 3-5 0-0 8, Aybar 3-3 5-7 11, Lanier 1-3 2-3 4, Preaster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-18 93.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 6-15 (Cooper 2-3, Kayouloud 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Klintman 1-3, Baker 1-4, Hall 0-1, Olowokere 0-1), North Florida 14-38 (Hicklen 6-12, Placer 4-8, Adedoyin 2-3, Hendricksen 2-12, James 0-1, Lanier 0-2). Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 28 (Chatham, Hunter, Kayouloud 5), North Florida 45 (Aybar 10). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 9 (Hunter 3), North Florida 20 (Hicklen 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 18, North Florida 17. A_1,447 (5,800).

