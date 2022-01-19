North Florida faces Florida State on 5-game skid

North Florida Ospreys (4-14, 0-5 ASUN) at Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 5-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida heads into the matchup with Florida State after losing five straight games.

The Seminoles are 7-1 on their home court. Florida State is 10-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ospreys are 0-11 in road games. North Florida has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Placer is averaging 12.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

