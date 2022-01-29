North Florida faces Lipscomb after Placer’s 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (9-13, 2-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-16, 1-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Jose Placer scored 24 points in North Florida’s 93-74 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Ospreys are 5-3 on their home court. North Florida is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bisons are 2-5 in conference matchups. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN with 15.9 assists per game led by KJ Johnson averaging 3.8.

The Ospreys and Bisons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Placer is averaging 13.8 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Parker Hazen is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.