North Florida Ospreys take on the Kennesaw State Owls on 4-game slide

Kennesaw State Owls (6-8, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida comes into the matchup against Kennesaw State after losing four games in a row.

The Ospreys are 4-2 in home games. North Florida averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls are 2-0 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.7.

The Ospreys and Owls match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is averaging 13.5 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Owls. Burden is averaging 11.2 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

