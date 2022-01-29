North Texas 63, Louisiana Tech 62

NORTH TEXAS (15-4)

Bell 8-10 2-5 21, Ousmane 5-12 1-1 11, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, McBride 3-6 1-2 10, Murray 0-1 1-2 1, Perry 2-9 4-5 10, Scott 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 9-15 63.

LOUISIANA TECH (16-5)

Lofton 5-11 10-12 20, Archibald 1-6 6-6 8, Christon 1-1 0-0 3, C.Williams 2-9 5-7 9, Willis 4-7 0-0 12, Green 2-4 1-1 5, Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 22-26 62.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 31-28. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 10-21 (Bell 3-4, McBride 3-6, Jones 2-4, Perry 2-6, Scott 0-1), Louisiana Tech 6-14 (Willis 4-5, Christon 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Green 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Archibald 0-4). Rebounds_North Texas 28 (Bell, Ousmane 7), Louisiana Tech 27 (Lofton 11). Assists_North Texas 14 (Bell, Perry 3), Louisiana Tech 10 (Lofton 4). Total Fouls_North Texas 19, Louisiana Tech 16. A_4,002 (8,000).

