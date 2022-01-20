North Texas 65, Charlotte 51

CHARLOTTE (9-7)
Braswell 0-2 0-0 0, Khalifa 2-4 1-2 6, Butler 5-7 1-2 14, Trapp 1-6 0-1 2, Young 3-9 3-4 10, Threadgill 3-6 1-2 7, Jallow 3-5 0-0 6, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Francois 0-0 0-0 0, Folkes 0-0 2-2 2, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 8-13 51.
NORTH TEXAS (12-4)
Bell 6-13 0-0 12, Ousmane 4-7 3-5 11, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, McBride 5-9 0-0 15, Murray 0-0 0-1 0, Perry 6-9 0-0 17, Scott 1-5 5-6 7, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Zephir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 8-12 65.
Halftime_North Texas 22-20. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-15 (Butler 3-3, Khalifa 1-1, Young 1-3, Cannon 0-1, Jallow 0-1, Threadgill 0-1, Braswell 0-2, Trapp 0-3), North Texas 11-22 (Perry 5-7, McBride 5-8, Jones 1-3, Stone 0-1, Bell 0-3). Fouled Out_Khalifa. Rebounds_Charlotte 15 (Trapp 6), North Texas 30 (Scott 13). Assists_Charlotte 10 (Young 3), North Texas 11 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 13, North Texas 14.
