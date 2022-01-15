North Texas 65, W. Kentucky 60

NORTH TEXAS (11-4)

Bell 7-13 0-1 17, Ousmane 5-10 0-1 10, Jones 2-7 1-2 6, McBride 1-5 0-0 3, Murray 3-5 0-0 8, Perry 2-10 8-11 13, Scott 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 23-53 9-15 65.

W. KENTUCKY (10-7)

Hamilton 2-7 1-2 5, Sharp 4-4 5-6 13, Frampton 2-3 3-4 8, Justice 3-11 2-2 9, McKnight 11-18 1-2 23, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Butz 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-49 12-18 60.

Halftime_North Texas 37-30. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 10-23 (Bell 3-5, Scott 2-2, Murray 2-4, McBride 1-3, Perry 1-4, Jones 1-5), W. Kentucky 2-12 (Frampton 1-1, Justice 1-5, McKnight 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Rebounds_North Texas 25 (Bell, Murray 6), W. Kentucky 30 (Sharp, Frampton 7). Assists_North Texas 16 (Perry 7), W. Kentucky 9 (McKnight 5). Total Fouls_North Texas 17, W. Kentucky 17. A_4,012 (7,326).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.