North Texas 69, Marshall 65

NORTH TEXAS (10-4)

Bell 4-11 2-6 10, Ousmane 9-13 4-8 22, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, McBride 4-9 0-1 10, Murray 3-4 2-2 11, Perry 3-7 4-4 12, Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-21 69.

MARSHALL (7-9)

Anochili-Killen 1-5 0-0 2, Beyers 1-6 0-0 2, Miladinovic 0-2 0-0 0, Kinsey 10-19 8-9 29, Taylor 4-6 0-0 9, Early 1-6 2-2 5, George 7-9 3-7 18, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-18 65.

Halftime_North Texas 35-27. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 7-18 (Murray 3-3, Perry 2-5, McBride 2-6, Bell 0-2, Jones 0-2), Marshall 4-17 (Taylor 1-2, George 1-3, Kinsey 1-3, Early 1-4, Beyers 0-2, Anochili-Killen 0-3). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_North Texas 40 (Bell 12), Marshall 20 (Kinsey 5). Assists_North Texas 13 (Bell 5), Marshall 11 (Kinsey 5). Total Fouls_North Texas 15, Marshall 19. A_4,415 (9,048).

