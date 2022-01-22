North Texas 69, Old Dominion 56

OLD DOMINION (7-11)
Ezikpe 2-10 0-0 4, Trice 6-13 2-7 14, Hunter 9-13 1-2 20, Keyser 3-9 0-0 7, Long 2-3 0-0 4, Essien 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Stines 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 3-9 56.
NORTH TEXAS (13-4)
Bell 6-10 5-7 17, Ousmane 5-10 0-2 10, Jones 4-6 5-6 16, McBride 3-10 1-2 9, Murray 2-4 0-0 6, Scott 1-1 3-5 6, Perry 2-3 0-0 5, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Zephir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 14-22 69.
Halftime_North Texas 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 3-8 (Smith 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Keyser 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1), North Texas 9-18 (Jones 3-4, Murray 2-3, McBride 2-7, Scott 1-1, Perry 1-2, Bell 0-1). Fouled Out_Trice. Rebounds_Old Dominion 28 (Ezikpe, Trice 8), North Texas 25 (Bell 10). Assists_Old Dominion 4 (Hunter 2), North Texas 11 (Bell 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 14, North Texas 11. A_3,475 (10,500).
