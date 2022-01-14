North Texas faces Western Kentucky after Ousmane’s 22-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Abou Ousmane scored 22 points in North Texas’ 69-65 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Jamarion Sharp paces the Hilltoppers with 7.4 boards.

The Mean Green are 3-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is seventh in C-USA with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Thomas Bell averaging 6.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is averaging eight points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocks for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Bell is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

