North Texas visits Southern Miss after Stevenson’s 20-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -14.5; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays the North Texas Mean Green after Tyler Stevenson scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 74-60 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Southern Miss averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mean Green have gone 6-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Tylor Perry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Abou Ousmane is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.