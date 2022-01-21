Northeastern hosts Hofstra after Walters’ 23-point game

Hofstra Pride (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 0-6 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts the Hofstra Pride after Shaquille Walters scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 82-76 overtime loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 in home games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Nikola Djogo shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Pride are 3-2 in CAA play. Hofstra averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Aaron Estrada with 5.0.

The Huskies and Pride match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djogo is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 10.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Abayomi Iyiola is averaging 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

