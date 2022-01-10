Northeastern looks to end streak vs JMU

Northeastern (6-8, 0-3) vs. James Madison (9-3, 0-1)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison looks to extend Northeastern’s conference losing streak to five games. Northeastern’s last CAA win came against the William & Mary Tribe 63-47 on March 7, 2021. James Madison lost 87-80 loss at home against Hofstra in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Chris Doherty, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOLSON: Takal Molson has connected on 29.7 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Northeastern has lost its last six road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 74.2 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. James Madison has an assist on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three outings while Northeastern has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The James Madison defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. The Northeastern offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

