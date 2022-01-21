Trending:
Northern Arizona hosts Montana following Cone’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Montana Grizzlies (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Montana Grizzlies after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 89-84 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-4 at home. Northern Arizona has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 8.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Cameron Parker is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

