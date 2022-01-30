Northern Arizona visits Southern Utah after Jones’ 36-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-6, 6-2 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tevian Jones scored 36 points in Southern Utah’s 85-82 overtime victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Thunderbirds are 7-2 on their home court. Southern Utah leads the Big Sky with 79.9 points and is shooting 45.3%.

The Lumberjacks are 3-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Dre Marin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Jalen Cole is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 assists. Nik Mains is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.