Northwestern 77, No. 22 Iowa 69

NORTHWESTERN (10-3)

Shaw 4-6 1-2 9, Walsh 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, Burton 6-13 11-13 25, Daley 9-16 4-4 22, Mott 2-7 0-0 4, Hartman 0-2 0-0 0, Rainey 0-3 1-2 1, Satterwhite 0-2 1-2 1, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 18-23 77

IOWA (7-4)

Warnock 5-8 0-0 14, Czinano 8-14 4-4 20, Clark 8-17 13-13 30, Marshall 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Feuerbach 0-3 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-3 0-0 0, O’Grady 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 17-17 69

Northwestern 18 16 26 17 — 77 Iowa 20 16 20 13 — 69

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-21 (Walsh 2-5, Brown 1-6, Burton 2-6, Daley 0-1, Rainey 0-1, Satterwhite 0-2), Iowa 6-26 (Warnock 4-6, Clark 1-8, Marshall 1-5, Martin 0-2, Feuerbach 0-2, Taiwo 0-3). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Burton 6), Iowa 15 (Clark 5). Fouled Out_Iowa Warnock, Martin. Rebounds_Northwestern 42 (Shaw 5-11), Iowa 31 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls_Northwestern 16, Iowa 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,020.

