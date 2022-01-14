Northwestern takes on No. 10 Michigan State following Nance’s 28-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans after Pete Nance scored 28 points in Northwestern’s 94-87 overtime loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten shooting 39.5% from downtown, led by Tyson Walker shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in Big Ten play. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 1.5.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup on Jan. 2. Gabe Brown scored 20 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Max Christie is shooting 46.8% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Nance is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

