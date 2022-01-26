Notre Dame 73, NC State 65

NC STATE (10-10)

Dowuona 3-5 0-0 6, Hellems 5-15 2-2 14, Morsell 3-4 2-4 10, Seabron 9-16 2-4 21, Smith 1-9 1-2 4, Hayes 5-9 0-0 10, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 7-12 65.

NOTRE DAME (13-6)

Atkinson 3-4 2-2 8, Laszewski 6-9 2-2 18, Goodwin 6-12 1-2 17, Hubb 4-12 1-2 11, Wesley 3-16 8-12 15, Ryan 0-3 4-4 4, Wertz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 18-24 73.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_NC State 6-19 (Morsell 2-2, Hellems 2-6, Seabron 1-2, Smith 1-5, Allen 0-1, Pass 0-1, Hayes 0-2), Notre Dame 11-28 (Laszewski 4-5, Goodwin 4-7, Hubb 2-6, Wesley 1-6, Wertz 0-1, Ryan 0-3). Fouled Out_Hellems, Morsell. Rebounds_NC State 36 (Morsell, Seabron 8), Notre Dame 39 (Laszewski 11). Assists_NC State 8 (Hellems, Smith, Pass 2), Notre Dame 14 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Notre Dame 11.

