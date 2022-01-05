Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73

NORTH CAROLINA (10-3)

Manek 4-11 0-0 9, Bacot 9-13 3-4 21, Davis 6-12 4-4 19, Love 6-12 0-0 15, Black 2-5 0-0 4, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Styles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 7-8 73.

NOTRE DAME (8-5)

Atkinson 1-4 0-0 2, Laszewski 7-11 0-0 20, Goodwin 7-11 3-3 17, Hubb 2-9 2-6 7, Wesley 8-18 0-0 18, Ryan 3-4 2-2 11, Wertz 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 7-11 78.

Halftime_Notre Dame 39-35. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-22 (Love 3-6, Davis 3-7, Harris 1-1, Manek 1-5, Styles 0-1, Dunn 0-2), Notre Dame 13-31 (Laszewski 6-7, Ryan 3-4, Wesley 2-8, Wertz 1-3, Hubb 1-5, Atkinson 0-1, Goodwin 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 17), Notre Dame 26 (Laszewski 8). Assists_North Carolina 10 (Davis 5), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, Notre Dame 8.

