Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61

MICHIGAN-DEARBORN (0-2)
Breaux 6-13 0-0 12, Mott 5-11 0-0 10, Campbell 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Len 5-13 1-2 12, Munson 3-5 0-0 7, Sellers 1-3 0-0 2, Tomlinson 3-3 0-0 8, Salami 1-3 0-0 3, Wahidi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 1-2 61.
OAKLAND (15-5)
Parrish 3-7 5-6 11, Shepherd 7-17 2-2 17, Townsend 3-5 5-6 11, Lampman 5-13 0-0 14, Price 7-7 8-8 27, Wyman 4-9 2-2 13, Parker 1-5 3-3 5, Newsome 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-68 25-27 104.
Halftime_Oakland 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Michigan-Dearborn 6-21 (Tomlinson 2-2, Campbell 1-2, Salami 1-2, Munson 1-3, Len 1-4, Breaux 0-1, Wahidi 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Mott 0-3), Oakland 13-32 (Price 5-5, Lampman 4-12, Wyman 3-6, Shepherd 1-4, Parker 0-2, Parrish 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan-Dearborn 34 (Breaux 10), Oakland 34 (Shepherd 8). Assists_Michigan-Dearborn 11 (Len 5), Oakland 17 (Parrish, Shepherd, Lampman 4). Total Fouls_Michigan-Dearborn 19, Oakland 8. A_612 (3,000).
