Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65

OAKLAND (12-4)

Cain 1-7 4-4 6, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 4-12 1-2 11, Townsend 10-14 0-0 20, Moore 3-16 8-10 14, Lampman 4-8 0-0 12, Price 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 25-62 13-16 70.

CLEVELAND ST. (10-4)

Johnson 3-3 3-8 9, Gomillion 3-5 0-0 6, D.Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Patton 7-17 1-4 16, Hodge 8-15 0-0 20, Hill 5-10 0-0 10, Finstuen 0-6 0-0 0, Woodrich 1-6 0-0 2, Jack 0-1 0-0 0, Majak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 4-12 65.

Halftime_Oakland 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-23 (Lampman 4-8, Parrish 2-4, Price 1-2, Townsend 0-1, Cain 0-3, Moore 0-5), Cleveland St. 5-26 (Hodge 4-10, Patton 1-5, Gomillion 0-1, Jack 0-1, Finstuen 0-3, Hill 0-3, Woodrich 0-3). Fouled Out_Cain. Rebounds_Oakland 30 (Cain 7), Cleveland St. 41 (Johnson 14). Assists_Oakland 14 (Moore 8), Cleveland St. 21 (Patton 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 13, Cleveland St. 19. A_2,312 (13,610).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.