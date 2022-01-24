Trending:
Oduro lifts George Mason past Saint Joseph’s 77-71

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:24 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 31 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph’s 77-71 on Monday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points for George Mason (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added nine rebounds.

Erik Reynolds II had 18 points for the Hawks (8-10, 2-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points. Jordan Hall had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

