Ohio 74, N. Illinois 62

N. ILLINOIS (5-11)

Makuoi 0-3 2-2 2, Crump 2-5 1-2 6, Hankerson 3-8 2-3 8, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 5-10 0-0 10, Williams 5-12 2-2 12, Okanu 3-6 1-3 7, Kueth 1-5 4-4 7, Russell 3-3 1-1 8, Kon 1-2 0-2 2, Manuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-19 62.

OHIO (15-3)

Carter 3-13 2-3 8, Roderick 3-5 0-1 6, Vander Plas 4-9 4-5 15, Mil.Brown 1-5 1-2 4, Sears 7-12 11-12 26, Schmock 2-5 0-0 6, Towns 3-5 0-1 6, Clayton 1-4 0-0 3, Ezuma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 18-24 74.

Halftime_Ohio 41-22. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 3-16 (Russell 1-1, Crump 1-2, Kueth 1-4, Kon 0-1, Williams 0-2, Hankerson 0-3, Thornton 0-3), Ohio 8-30 (Vander Plas 3-8, Schmock 2-5, Sears 1-3, Mil.Brown 1-4, Clayton 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Carter 0-5). Fouled Out_Hankerson, Ezuma. Rebounds_N. Illinois 30 (Crump 9), Ohio 36 (Carter 8). Assists_N. Illinois 7 (Thornton 3), Ohio 12 (Sears 6). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 25, Ohio 18. A_4,783 (13,080).

