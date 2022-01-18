Ohio 86, Miami (Ohio) 63

OHIO (14-2)

Carter 5-7 2-2 13, Roderick 2-6 0-0 5, Vander Plas 9-13 1-2 23, Mil.Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Sears 5-11 5-6 17, Schmock 3-6 0-0 9, Towns 2-4 2-4 6, Clayton 0-3 3-6 3, Granger 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-0 0-2 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Tenerowicz 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 29-57 15-24 86.

MIAMI (OHIO) (8-8)

Ayah 1-2 3-4 5, D.Brown 1-6 3-4 6, Grant 4-11 2-3 11, Lairy 3-12 2-2 9, White 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Coleman-Lands 1-3 0-0 3, Avance 2-5 4-4 10, McNamara 1-2 0-0 2, Eller 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Kenyon 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-52 17-21 63.

Halftime_Ohio 45-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 13-33 (Vander Plas 4-8, Schmock 3-6, Mil.Brown 2-3, Sears 2-5, Carter 1-3, Roderick 1-3, McDaniel 0-1, Towns 0-1, Clayton 0-3), Miami (Ohio) 8-27 (Avance 2-4, White 1-2, Williams 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-3, Grant 1-4, D.Brown 1-5, Lairy 1-6, Eller 0-1). Rebounds_Ohio 35 (Towns 9), Miami (Ohio) 31 (Grant 9). Assists_Ohio 20 (Sears 9), Miami (Ohio) 8 (Lairy, White, Williams 2). Total Fouls_Ohio 20, Miami (Ohio) 18. A_1,311 (6,400).

