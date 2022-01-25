Trending:
Ohio hosts Northern Illinois following Williams’ 28-point outing

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:42 pm
1 min read
      

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 2-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-3, 5-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Ohio Bobcats after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 85-82 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Ohio averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Carter is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Sears is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

