Ohio St. 75, Minnesota 64

OHIO ST. (12-4)

Ahrens 1-5 0-0 3, Key 6-9 0-0 12, Liddell 9-14 3-3 23, Branham 5-14 0-0 11, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Young 5-7 4-4 14, Russell 3-7 0-0 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Sotos 0-1 0-0 0, Brunk 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 30-66 8-9 75.

MINNESOTA (11-6)

Battle 5-18 2-2 15, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2, Loewe 5-8 0-0 11, Stephens 1-5 2-2 5, Willis 5-9 1-2 12, Sutherlin 4-8 3-5 12, Thompson 2-3 0-0 5, Ogele 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 8-11 64.

Halftime_Ohio St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 7-27 (Liddell 2-3, Russell 2-6, Branham 1-4, Ahrens 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Brown 0-1, Young 0-2), Minnesota 8-24 (Battle 3-10, Sutherlin 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Stephens 1-3, Loewe 1-4, Willis 1-5). Rebounds_Ohio St. 44 (Liddell 15), Minnesota 22 (Battle 6). Assists_Ohio St. 20 (Liddell 5), Minnesota 16 (Willis 7). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Minnesota 12.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.