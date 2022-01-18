Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

IUPUI (1-14)

Carrasco 0-0 1-2 1, Depersia 3-8 1-1 9, Maxwell 1-8 2-2 4, McClure 1-2 0-0 3, Stanton 0-4 0-0 0, LaStrap 4-8 4-4 12, Isitua 4-5 0-3 8, Pandev 0-1 0-0 0, Seay 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 8-12 37.

OHIO ST. (12-4)

Ahrens 1-5 0-0 3, Key 3-5 3-4 9, Liddell 4-7 4-5 13, Branham 3-7 0-0 7, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 3, Russell 4-7 0-0 12, Sotos 2-2 2-2 7, Young 4-5 0-0 9, Brown 4-6 5-6 14, Brunk 1-2 2-2 4, Hookfin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-49 16-19 83.

Halftime_Ohio St. 37-24. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 3-13 (Depersia 2-4, McClure 1-2, LaStrap 0-1, Pandev 0-1, Seay 0-1, Maxwell 0-4), Ohio St. 11-23 (Russell 4-5, Sotos 1-1, Brown 1-2, Liddell 1-2, Wheeler 1-2, Young 1-2, Branham 1-4, Ahrens 1-5). Rebounds_IUPUI 17 (Depersia 6), Ohio St. 27 (Liddell 10). Assists_IUPUI 8 (Depersia, Stanton, Pandev 2), Ohio St. 19 (Sotos 9). Total Fouls_IUPUI 21, Ohio St. 13.

