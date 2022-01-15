Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 75

OHIO ST. (13-3)

Mikulasikova 5-11 1-2 11, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Mikesell 6-14 2-2 17, Miller 1-4 2-4 5, Sheldon 10-17 10-11 32, Beacham 2-3 0-0 4, Hutcherson 3-3 2-2 9, Thierry 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 17-21 83

MINNESOTA (9-9)

Micheaux 2-5 1-2 5, Sissoko 4-9 0-0 8, Powell 5-15 6-8 17, Scalia 8-21 2-3 23, Winters 6-12 4-4 20, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Helgren 1-1 0-0 2, Hubbard 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 13-17 75

Ohio St. 23 15 26 19 — 83 Minnesota 14 23 12 26 — 75

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-20 (Mikulasikova 0-2, Harris 1-3, Mikesell 3-9, Miller 1-2, Sheldon 2-3, Hutcherson 1-1), Minnesota 10-24 (Powell 1-5, Scalia 5-11, Winters 4-8). Assists_Ohio St. 17 (Sheldon 7), Minnesota 13 (Powell 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 33 (Beacham 2-4), Minnesota 39 (Micheaux 6-7). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,177.

