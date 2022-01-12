Ohio St. 89, Michigan St. 83

MICHIGAN ST. (8-8)

Smith 2-4 1-2 5, Clouden 7-17 5-8 21, Ekh 9-16 5-5 27, Farquhar 6-7 1-1 13, Hagemann 2-11 1-2 6, Parks 5-10 1-4 11, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 0-5 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Rewers 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 14-22 83

OHIO ST. (12-3)

Mikulasikova 5-9 2-2 13, Harris 3-6 2-3 9, Mikesell 8-13 4-4 25, Miller 2-8 0-0 6, Sheldon 12-15 7-7 33, Beacham 0-2 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-1 0-0 3, Thierry 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-54 15-16 89

Michigan St. 27 8 22 26 — 83 Ohio St. 18 28 25 18 — 89

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-22 (Clouden 2-4, Ekh 4-9, Hagemann 1-7, Joiner 0-2), Ohio St. 12-19 (Mikulasikova 1-2, Harris 1-2, Mikesell 5-8, Miller 2-4, Sheldon 2-2, Hutcherson 1-1). Assists_Michigan St. 17 (Hagemann 5), Ohio St. 17 (Sheldon 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 33 (Parks 5-8), Ohio St. 34 (Mikulasikova 2-11). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Ohio St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,917.

