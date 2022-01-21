Trending:
Ohio St. 95, No. 12 Maryland 89

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:30 pm
MARYLAND (12-6)

Bibby 8-12 0-0 20, Reese 7-12 8-8 22, Benzan 6-9 0-0 16, Miller 6-11 0-0 12, Owusu 3-15 6-6 12, Collins 2-7 0-0 5, Sellers 1-4 0-0 2, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-70 14-14 89

OHIO ST. (14-3)

Mikulasikova 5-9 0-0 10, Harris 2-6 5-9 9, Mikesell 11-13 6-6 33, Miller 2-4 3-6 8, Sheldon 8-17 6-7 24, Beacham 4-9 0-0 8, Thierry 1-2 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-60 21-29 95

Maryland 15 22 20 32 89
Ohio St. 25 20 20 30 95

3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-20 (Bibby 4-6, Benzan 4-7, Miller 0-1, Owusu 0-1, Collins 1-3, Sellers 0-2), Ohio St. 8-14 (Harris 0-2, Mikesell 5-5, Miller 1-2, Sheldon 2-4, Thierry 0-1). Assists_Maryland 15 (Owusu 5), Ohio St. 22 (Sheldon 10). Fouled Out_Maryland Benzan. Rebounds_Maryland 37 (Reese 11), Ohio St. 31 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 24, Ohio St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,319.

