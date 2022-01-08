On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oilers place 5 more players into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press
January 8, 2022 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.

Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|7 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea