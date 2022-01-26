Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62

OKLAHOMA (13-7)

T.Groves 9-11 2-2 21, Hill 1-2 7-8 9, Gibson 4-8 2-2 12, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 4, J.Groves 4-6 2-2 12, M.Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Cortes 1-4 2-2 4, Mawein 0-1 2-2 2, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 21-22 72.

WEST VIRGINIA (13-6)

Bridges 5-9 1-1 12, Cottrell 1-6 0-0 3, Ke.Johnson 0-3 4-4 4, McNeil 1-6 4-4 7, Sherman 4-12 2-4 11, Osabuohien 5-6 7-10 17, Curry 3-7 0-0 6, Paulicap 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Carrigan 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 18-23 62.

Halftime_Oklahoma 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-14 (J.Groves 2-4, Gibson 2-5, T.Groves 1-2, Cortes 0-1, Goldwire 0-2), West Virginia 4-16 (Cottrell 1-2, Bridges 1-4, McNeil 1-4, Sherman 1-4, Ke.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Goldwire. Rebounds_Oklahoma 31 (T.Groves 6), West Virginia 26 (Bridges 6). Assists_Oklahoma 11 (Goldwire, Cortes 3), West Virginia 7 (Ke.Johnson, Osabuohien 2). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 20, West Virginia 17. A_10,997 (14,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.