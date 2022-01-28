Oklahoma plays No. 1 Auburn after Groves’ 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) at Auburn Tigers (19-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits the No. 1 Auburn Tigers after Tanner Groves scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 72-62 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 at home. Auburn is sixth in the SEC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Walker Kessler averaging 8.7.

The Sooners are 2-3 on the road. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Jordan Goldwire averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 39.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Umoja Gibson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals. Groves is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

