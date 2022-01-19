Oklahoma St. 57, TCU 56

TCU (12-3)

Miller 2-3 2-2 7, O’Bannon 4-5 3-5 13, Lampkin 2-5 1-3 5, Baugh 2-11 1-2 5, Miles 2-15 2-2 8, Farabello 4-7 2-2 12, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 0-1 4, Coles 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 11-17 56.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-7)

Cisse 1-3 1-4 3, Anderson 4-9 3-4 12, Likekele 3-7 0-1 6, Thompson 3-9 4-4 11, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Walker 4-5 2-3 12, Ke.Boone 0-7 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Moncrieffe 1-4 0-1 2, Ka.Boone 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 19-54 13-23 57.

Halftime_TCU 25-20. 3-Point Goals_TCU 7-20 (O’Bannon 2-2, Farabello 2-4, Miles 2-4, Miller 1-2, Coles 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Baugh 0-6), Oklahoma St. 6-19 (Walker 2-3, B.Williams 2-5, Anderson 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Ke.Boone 0-7). Rebounds_TCU 40 (Miller 9), Oklahoma St. 32 (Smith 7). Assists_TCU 11 (Baugh 6), Oklahoma St. 8 (B.Williams 3). Total Fouls_TCU 20, Oklahoma St. 15. A_8,400 (13,611).

