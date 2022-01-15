Oklahoma St. 61, No. 1 Baylor 54

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-7)

Cisse 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Likekele 3-7 0-0 6, Thompson 7-15 4-4 19, B.Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Ke.Boone 3-5 0-0 8, Moncrieffe 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-56 6-8 61.

BAYLOR (15-1)

Thamba 1-3 0-2 2, Akinjo 1-8 0-0 3, Flagler 1-10 2-2 5, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Mayer 6-13 2-3 16, Cryer 5-12 4-4 18, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-4 2-2 4, Bonner 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 18-58 10-14 54.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-16 (Ke.Boone 2-3, Walker 1-3, Thompson 1-4, B.Williams 1-5, Anderson 0-1), Baylor 8-28 (Cryer 4-9, Mayer 2-6, Flagler 1-4, Akinjo 1-6, Bonner 0-1, Brown 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-1). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 35 (Smith 8), Baylor 33 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 8). Assists_Oklahoma St. 16 (B.Williams 6), Baylor 10 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 16, Baylor 12.

