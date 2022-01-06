Oklahoma St. faces tough test vs No. 14 Texas

No. 14 Texas (12-2, 2-0) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Texas has won its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

STEPPING UP: Timmy Allen is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Avery Anderson III, who is averaging 11.9 points and 2.1 steals.ACCURATE AVERY: Anderson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Oklahoma State is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) over its past three outings while Texas has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Longhorns fifth among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cowboys 318th, nationally).

