Oklahoma State visits No. 23 Texas following Carr’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Marcus Carr scored 25 points in Texas’ 66-65 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Longhorns have gone 11-1 at home. Texas averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowboys are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 64-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Keylan Boone led the Cowboys with 17 points, and Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Boone is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.3 points. Avery Anderson III is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

