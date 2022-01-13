Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51

UTSA (7-10)

Bofinger 2-4 2-6 6, Germany 4-11 4-4 12, McNeill 1-4 0-0 2, Sabally 1-6 0-0 2, Tucker 1-6 2-2 4, Czumbel 7-11 1-3 16, Aleu 0-1 2-4 2, Ford 1-1 1-2 3, Farmer 2-5 0-0 4, Addo-Ankrah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 12-21 51.

OLD DOMINION (7-8)

Trice 9-11 1-4 19, Hunter 6-9 0-0 16, Keyser 7-12 2-3 16, Long 2-6 4-6 8, Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Ezikpe 3-5 1-2 7, Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Essien 2-2 0-0 5, Stines 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-55 8-15 83.

Halftime_Old Dominion 33-21. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 1-13 (Czumbel 1-5, Aleu 0-1, Bofinger 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Farmer 0-2, Sabally 0-3), Old Dominion 7-16 (Hunter 4-5, Smith 2-5, Essien 1-1, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1, Trice 0-1, Keyser 0-2). Rebounds_UTSA 25 (Germany 7), Old Dominion 30 (Long 9). Assists_UTSA 8 (McNeill 4), Old Dominion 19 (Hunter 7). Total Fouls_UTSA 14, Old Dominion 17.

