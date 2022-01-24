Trending:
Oliver-Hampton carries SC State past Delaware St. 64-62

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jemel Davis recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina State narrowly beat Delaware State 64-62 on Monday night.

Rahsaan Edwards made a layup with 14 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the winning margin.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 12 points for South Carolina State (10-10, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Zach Kent had 15 points for the Hornets (2-14, 0-4), who have lost 12 straight games. Dominik Fragala added 14 points. Martez Robinson had 11 points and seven assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

