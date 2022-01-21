On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic ski jump champion Wellinger positive for virus

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:44 am
< a min read
      

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Two-time Olympic ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger risks missing the upcoming Beijing Games after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

“Where from? Why? No idea,” Wellinger said in a video on Instagram. “I feel good physically.”

The positive test comes a day before Germany is expected to select two men’s ski jumpers for the Beijing Olympics, following Saturday’s World Cup competition.

Wellinger won the large hill team competition with Germany at the 2014 Olympics and the individual normal hill competition in 2018.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey